Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.7% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $108.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

