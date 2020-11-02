goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (GSY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) to post earnings of C$1.76 per share for the quarter.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$150.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.23 million.

Shares of GSY opened at C$69.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.26, a current ratio of 19.91 and a quick ratio of 19.85. goeasy Ltd. has a one year low of C$21.08 and a one year high of C$80.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

GSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$64.25 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

