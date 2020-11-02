Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HCAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.54. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $41.26.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $82,774.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 104,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $3,157,583.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,684 shares of company stock worth $20,470,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 80.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

