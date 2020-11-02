Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRTX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.91. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 2.54.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heather Preston acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.36 per share, with a total value of $25,326.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,688. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $101,613,307.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,614,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,350,333 shares of company stock worth $102,955,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,553,000 after buying an additional 587,085 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 60.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

