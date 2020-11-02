Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Get Kadant alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KAI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of KAI opened at $115.12 on Friday. Kadant has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $121,499.07. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $664,090. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 504,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.