Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) vs. Takung Art (NASDAQ:TKAT) Critical Analysis

Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Takung Art alerts:

Takung Art has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Takung Art shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Takung Art shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Takung Art and Ulta Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Takung Art 0 0 0 0 N/A Ulta Beauty 0 9 17 0 2.65

Ulta Beauty has a consensus price target of $253.92, suggesting a potential upside of 22.80%. Given Ulta Beauty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Takung Art.

Profitability

This table compares Takung Art and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Takung Art -66.19% -51.57% -10.33% Ulta Beauty 4.41% 18.00% 6.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Takung Art and Ulta Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Takung Art $3.17 million 3.66 -$4.09 million N/A N/A Ulta Beauty $7.40 billion 1.57 $705.95 million $11.91 17.36

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Takung Art.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Takung Art on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Takung Art

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. Its platform offers and trades in various artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. The company serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. Takung Art Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products; and the Ulta Beauty branded gifts. As of May 2, 2020, the company operated 1,264 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.