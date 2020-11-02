Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apollo Medical.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.17 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In other Apollo Medical news, CEO Thomas S. Lam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,972.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,961.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

AMEH opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $923.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $19.68.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.