Zacks: Analysts Expect Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Equities analysts expect Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) to announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Tcr2 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCRR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 116.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $19.67 on Friday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $655.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.89.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

