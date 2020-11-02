Analysts Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Target Price at $19.88

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.25 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

RIOCF stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $21.55.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

