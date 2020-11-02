Analysts Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target at $1.49

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WildBrain from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC upgraded WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $1.25 on Friday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

