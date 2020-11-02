Analysts Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target at $1.49

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.49.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WildBrain from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC upgraded WildBrain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $1.25 on Friday. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Analyst Recommendations for WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF)

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

goeasy Ltd. to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
goeasy Ltd. to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Health Catalyst Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”
Health Catalyst Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”
Karuna Therapeutics Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Karuna Therapeutics Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Kadant Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Kadant Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Critical Comparison: Peninsula Energy versus NexGen Energy
Critical Comparison: Peninsula Energy versus NexGen Energy
Ulta Beauty vs. Takung Art Critical Analysis
Ulta Beauty vs. Takung Art Critical Analysis


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report