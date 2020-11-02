Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BGAOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Proximus from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Proximus alerts:

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $3.83 on Friday. Proximus has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public customers in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.