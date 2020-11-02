Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Sonim Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonim Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.44 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 67.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

