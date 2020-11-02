Analysts Set ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Target Price at $8.19

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.19.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.93. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.