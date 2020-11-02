Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $8,948,730.00 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $8,948,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $32,532,591,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total value of $9,652,769.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total value of $9,953,167.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $10,035,340.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00.

NYSE:MA opened at $288.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 16,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 83.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

