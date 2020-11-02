Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NVST opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $234,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $285,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $3,869,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Envista by 1.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 910,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Envista by 39.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

