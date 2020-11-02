Piper Sandler Increases Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Price Target to $28.00

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVST. Bank of America increased their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut Envista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:NVST opened at $26.42 on Friday. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth $700,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Envista by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Envista by 120.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,916 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 67.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 783,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 314,130 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

