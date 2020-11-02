State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 25.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 991,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,165,000 after acquiring an additional 203,889 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 13.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 444,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,663,000 after buying an additional 53,632 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in LendingTree by 53.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in LendingTree by 73.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $323.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -380.69 and a beta of 2.29. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $392.74.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $469,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $83,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LendingTree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.07.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

