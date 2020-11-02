14,561 Shares in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. CWM LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 7,677.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 551.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $55.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. FBN Securities upped their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,421,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,571 shares in the company, valued at $36,254,101.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,760 shares of company stock valued at $41,905,822. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

