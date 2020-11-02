State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,700 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RL. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $66.85 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.