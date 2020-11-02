State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.01 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 19.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 97,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.