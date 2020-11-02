State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 4,500 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 18.1% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 809,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 123,996 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 527,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

