State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 996.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 105.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Discovery by 1,963.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCA stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DISCA. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Discovery from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

