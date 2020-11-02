State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 15,100 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth about $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FOXF stock opened at $84.08 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

