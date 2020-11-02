State of Michigan Retirement System Takes $1.12 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth about $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $84.08 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

