State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. BidaskClub cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Sidoti upped their price target on J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $67.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

