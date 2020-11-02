State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $16.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.97.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

