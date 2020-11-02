State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 38,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $122.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,275 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $2,843,974.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,119,942.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $87,507.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,796 shares of company stock worth $4,423,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

