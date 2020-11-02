Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in FOX by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in FOX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in FOX by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $2,009,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 229,024 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,965.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOX. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Loop Capital upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of FOX opened at $26.14 on Monday. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

