LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 23.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,171,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 101,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $66.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Warren Jenson sold 17,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $950,102.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 350,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 18,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,185.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,848.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,839 shares of company stock worth $6,167,519. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, 140166 increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

