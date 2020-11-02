State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $234,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 316.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the third quarter worth $847,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

LANC opened at $166.14 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $184.97. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.86.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

