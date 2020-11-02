State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $32.25 on Monday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBH. Wedbush raised their price objective on KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KB Home from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other KB Home news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $933,982.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at $40,137,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,414 shares of company stock worth $8,439,200. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

