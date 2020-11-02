China Southern Airlines Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in October

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,783,500 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 14,719,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 408.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFTLF opened at $0.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74. China Southern Airlines has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

About China Southern Airlines

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments. The company offers ResourceOne and TopLink/TSA+ software, and Ark big data middleware platforms.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.