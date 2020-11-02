CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the September 30th total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 870.0 days.

OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $40.17 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) began coverage on CCL Industries in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

