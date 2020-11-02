Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Update

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $28.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $45.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBGPY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. Investec cut shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

