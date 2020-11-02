Short Interest in Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Declines By 25.8%

Biotricity Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BTCY stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Biotricity has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, focuses on providing biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses to deliver remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

