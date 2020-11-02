Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Piraeus Bank stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Piraeus Bank has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

Piraeus Bank Company Profile

Piraeus Bank SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, working capital, project, and real estate loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

