BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Update

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 470.0 days.

BW Offshore stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. BW Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BW Offshore in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

