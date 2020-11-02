WPP’s (WPP) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. WPP has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 26.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 2,294.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in WPP in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 24.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

