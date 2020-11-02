Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,595.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Assurant by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Assurant in the second quarter worth $104,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

