Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Brokerages expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $0.69 to $0.84 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 62,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRX opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

