Head to Head Review: Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) versus Vital Farms (NYSE:VITL)

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

This table compares Nomad Foods and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 7.96% 9.69% 4.18% Vital Farms N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nomad Foods and Vital Farms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $2.60 billion 1.87 $172.48 million $1.38 17.57 Vital Farms N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nomad Foods and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 1 9 0 2.90 Vital Farms 0 4 2 0 2.33

Nomad Foods presently has a consensus price target of $26.56, indicating a potential upside of 9.51%. Vital Farms has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.74%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Nomad Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Vital Farms on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus, Goodfella's, La Cocinera, San Marco, and Aunt Bessie's brands. Nomad Foods Limited is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc. operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners. Vital Farms, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.