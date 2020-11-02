Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) versus BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ping Identity and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity -2.18% 3.17% 2.40% BlackBerry -72.19% 3.91% 2.45%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ping Identity and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 4 11 1 2.81 BlackBerry 0 11 0 0 2.00

Ping Identity presently has a consensus target price of $35.36, suggesting a potential upside of 27.69%. BlackBerry has a consensus target price of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 29.18%. Given BlackBerry’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Ping Identity.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ping Identity and BlackBerry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $242.90 million 9.19 -$1.50 million $0.37 74.84 BlackBerry $1.04 billion 2.41 -$152.00 million $0.02 224.50

Ping Identity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry. Ping Identity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ping Identity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ping Identity beats BlackBerry on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, bio-pharmaceutical companies, healthcare plans, and U.S. retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. It offers BlackBerry Spark software platform that includes a suite of security software products and services comprising BlackBerry Cylance, BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; and BlackBerry Spark SDK to promote the evolution of a platform ecosystem by enabling enterprise and independent software vendor developers to integrate the security features of BlackBerry Spark into their own mobile and web applications. BlackBerry Limited also provides BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry AtHoc, SecuSUITE, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, and other IoT applications; and manages and monetizes BlackBerry patents and applications. As of February 29, 2020, the company owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited has a partnership with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the university's graduate master's program in applied computing. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

