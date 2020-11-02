Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

FRT opened at $68.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $141.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.