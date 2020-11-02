State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth about $382,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 29.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 38.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $177.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.34 and a 200-day moving average of $192.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.67. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.01 and a 12 month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.