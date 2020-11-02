State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. Evercore ISI lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

VNO opened at $30.73 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.