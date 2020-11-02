State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26,772.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VAC opened at $96.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 2.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.