State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.39 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.