State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 103,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $2,380,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 710,869 shares of company stock worth $36,870,621 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $47.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.