State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 671.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 34,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $8,217,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 29.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FCN opened at $98.46 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.05 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.