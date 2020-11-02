Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 117.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

